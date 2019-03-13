Diageo (DEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.32

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.32 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 16928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.45.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

