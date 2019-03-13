Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) debt fell 0.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.7% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2039. The debt is now trading at $68.38. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

DO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DNB Markets raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 3,581,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.63. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,270 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,022 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/diamond-offshore-drilling-do-bond-prices-fall-0-9.html.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.