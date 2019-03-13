Dick Allen Sells 6,300 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 6,300 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $395,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TNDM opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,810,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,099,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after buying an additional 236,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

