Dollarama (DOL) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.52. 719,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,950. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$30.70 and a 1 year high of C$54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.51, for a total value of C$414,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,283,660.40.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of October 28, 2018, it operated 1,192 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

