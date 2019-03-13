Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

