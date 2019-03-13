Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NYSE:DM remained flat at $$17.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,923,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

