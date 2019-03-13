Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.25. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,206,000 after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 922,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,198. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $224.29 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

