Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.29 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

