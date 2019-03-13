Domo (DOMO) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.3–1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.93 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.07–3.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,118. Domo has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

