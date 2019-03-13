Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 16,931 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 438,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,166 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/donaldson-capital-management-llc-buys-16931-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.