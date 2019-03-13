Dougherty & Co Lowers Sientra (SIEN) Price Target to $27.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 224.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 161,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,275. The stock has a market cap of $302.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.03. Sientra has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 170.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sientra by 74.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sientra by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

