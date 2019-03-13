Douglas Emmett (DEI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 114888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $14,165,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,451,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/douglas-emmett-dei-hits-new-12-month-high-following-dividend-announcement.html.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.