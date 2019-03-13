DS Smith (SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 370

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.42) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.