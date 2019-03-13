Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 88,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of EMR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/duality-advisers-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.