Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (DPG)

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 184,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,240. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $46,048.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

