Duke Realty (DRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.50

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 1440072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In related news, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $545,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $151,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,611.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,674 shares of company stock worth $2,650,776 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $93,469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 118,635 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

