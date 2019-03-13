Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) to Issue GBX 7.50 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 851 ($11.12) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 876.50 ($11.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 637.22 ($8.33).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

