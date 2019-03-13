e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CFO John P. Bailey Sells 16,655 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CFO John P. Bailey sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $130,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, John P. Bailey sold 35,822 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $288,367.10.
- On Monday, March 11th, John P. Bailey sold 52,477 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $418,766.46.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, John P. Bailey sold 19,086 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $151,161.12.
- On Monday, February 25th, John P. Bailey sold 30,300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $290,274.00.
- On Monday, February 11th, John P. Bailey sold 39,325 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $367,688.75.
- On Wednesday, January 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 21,475 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $209,596.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $845,216.00.
- On Monday, December 24th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $684,140.00.
e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
