E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.26 ($11.92).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.