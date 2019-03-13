Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $46,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,188,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

