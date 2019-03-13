Eastman Chemical (EMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

