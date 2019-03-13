EduCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $804,499.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. EduCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $804,499.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EduCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One EduCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EduCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.02326261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00466536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023666 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023139 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006633 BTC.

EduCoin Profile

EduCoin (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EduCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EduCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.