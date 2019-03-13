Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $114.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.04.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of EA opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $869,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,520. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,713,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,840,000 after purchasing an additional 564,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

