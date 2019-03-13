Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 408,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799,744. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,343 shares of company stock worth $100,559,545 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

