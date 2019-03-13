Elizabeth A. Nickels Sells 4,676 Shares of SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $741,502.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPTN stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 121,694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

