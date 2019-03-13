Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $262,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,977,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,275,219,000 after buying an additional 342,256 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iqvia by 44,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Iqvia by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,771,000 after purchasing an additional 277,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

IQV opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

