Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Elk Creek Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.38.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

