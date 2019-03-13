Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 127,385 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,385 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $218,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $90,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,105.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHEF opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $911.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

