Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

