Embers (MBRS) Market Capitalization Tops $36,918.00

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Embers has a market capitalization of $36,918.00 and $0.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Embers has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Embers token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Embers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.01661517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00228144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004907 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026028 BTC.

About Embers

Embers’ genesis date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official website is embermine.com. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Embers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Embers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.