Emiko Higashi Sells 2,141 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. 1,616,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

