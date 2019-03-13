Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $853,000 Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in AES by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AES by 1,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,851,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AES by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,478,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1,756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

