Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 422,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 96,676 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

CPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, insider Blenn Fujimoto sold 1,600 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 2,469 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

