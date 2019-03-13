Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaller Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,871,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. FIX lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $104.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

