Encore Wire (WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.76

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 26062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.47. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $319.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $12,937,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Encore Wire (WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.76” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/encore-wire-wire-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-60-76.html.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.