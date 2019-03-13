Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $235,183.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00036817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00390578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.01681029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00232867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 13,663,800 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

