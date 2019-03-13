Enerplus (ERF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enerplus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

ERF opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13,357.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,361 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,283,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

