Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Appian Corp (APPN)

Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Appian accounts for 3.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Appian worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,786.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $13,801,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 97.30% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,992 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $1,723,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,737 shares of company stock worth $16,123,572 and have sold 91,704 shares worth $3,317,548. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

