EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 9.44%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,933,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 100,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

