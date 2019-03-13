Ensco Plc (ESV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

ESV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of ESV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,458,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

