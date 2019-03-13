EOG Resources (EOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.32.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

