EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,070,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,165,000 after purchasing an additional 912,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,793,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,790,000 after acquiring an additional 388,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 877.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,127,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $104.77 and a 52-week high of $166.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/epam-systems-inc-epam-position-reduced-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.