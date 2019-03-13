Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,002,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.72% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

NYSE:CRL opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $146.31.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $438,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $1,150,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,548.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

