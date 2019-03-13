Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Petmed Express worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 486,787 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $11,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 163,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,446,000 after buying an additional 125,194 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

