Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,768,187 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,768,187 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.65% of Hanesbrands worth $74,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 449,555 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

