Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$52.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities cut Equitable Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 1,905 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$126,682.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at C$73,349.50. Also, Senior Officer Jody Lynn Sperling sold 880 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.21, for a total transaction of C$61,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,515.11.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

