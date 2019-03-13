Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s FY2018 Earnings (HYAC)

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HYAC opened at $11.65 on Monday. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd increased its stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

