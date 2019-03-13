Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $559.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,348,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

