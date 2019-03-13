EquiTrader (EQT) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 341% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded up 341% against the US dollar. EquiTrader has a market cap of $204,836.00 and $339.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.01433336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00002208 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,920,271 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,271 coins. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

