Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 43.37 and a quick ratio of 43.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 138.47%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

